'Disturbing and disrespectful' online items spark outrage

An online retailer has been forced to remove "disturbing and disrespectful" items for sale featuring images of a Nazi concentration camp after been slammed on social media.

The official Twitter account of the Auschwitz Memorial called out Redbubble in a post, questioning the acceptability of the range of items including a mini skirt, cushion and tote bag.

"Do you really think that selling such products as pillows, mini skirts or tote bags with the images of Auschwitz - a place of enormous human tragedy where over 1.1 million people were murdered - is acceptable?" the tweet read, which at the time of publishing had been retweeted 1700 times and liked by nearly 4000 people.

"This is rather disturbing and disrespectful."

.@redbubble Do you really think that selling such products as pillows, mini skirts or tote bags with the images of Auschwitz - a place of enormous human tragedy where over 1,1 million people were murdered - is acceptable? This is rather disturbing and disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/cdPvZGMXC6 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 7, 2019

The items featured black and white images of the Nazi camp or infamous train lines that carried victims to Auschwitz.

Redbubble is similar to eBay, a global online marketplace used to buy and sell items.

Auschwitz was perhaps the most infamous of the Nazi extermination camps, where more than one million mostly Jewish people were murdered.

At one stage, up to 6000 people were killed a day at the camp, mainly gassed to death with cyanide.

Tote bag with the image of a sign inside Auschwitz.



Many responded to the tweet, sharing Auschwitz Memorial's disgust at the range of items.

"This is pure offence to the memory of all those murdered by Nazism," one user replied.

"Absolutely repugnant," said another.

Train line leading to the infamous camp.



A few others said they would boycott the online retailer.

"Deplorable! I won't use this website Redbubble again," one tweet read.

A Redbubble spokesperson told The Sun the nature of the site allowed users to take responsibility for the images they uploaded.

"Redbubble has robust guidelines and policies in place, which can be found in our Redbubble Community Guidelines and User Agreement, and a dedicated team who specialises in proactively reviewing and removing content that does not meet our policies," the company said.

Retail website forced to remove items featuring images of a Nazi concentration camp.



"Redbubble takes a strong stance against racism and violence, including the atrocities committed in Nazi concentration camps.

"We have on-site reporting functions in place should community members discover works that breach these guidelines that have not yet been removed by our team. We are grateful when any such material on the site is brought to our attention.

"We have taken immediate action to remove these works identified by the Auschwitz Memorial and are continuously working to ensure we keep offending content of this nature off of Redbubble."

Continue the conversation on Twitter @James_P_Hall or james.hall1@news.com.au