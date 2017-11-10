Department drug tests parents of children 'at risk'

The Department of Family and Community Services is drug testing parents in Coffs Harbour, who come under government scrutiny to protect children from the cycle of abuse and neglect.

COFFS Harbour parents 'at risk' of losing their children are being drug tested under a radical new program being rolled out in child abuse hot spots across NSW.

The new program revealed this week would aim to reduce children entering state care is seeing testing being carried out by the Department of Family and Community Services.

For the first time, highly trained specialists - such as psychiatrists, psychologists and therapists - are being sent into households in crisis to address serious problems such as drug abuse or domestic violence.

Coffs Harbour joins a list of problem areas including Dubbo, Edgeworth, Mayfield, Charleston, Macarthur, Ingleburn, Tamworth and Wyong.

"We want to work with the whole family to keep them together, but to break the cycle of abuse and neglect we need to address their complex needs to make a real difference," Minister for Family and Community Services Pru Goward said.

News of the program has generated widespread debate on The Advocate's Facebook page with many readers stating children's welfare inside a family unit was paramount.

A day after the story broke this week, NSW Police released details on a shocking incident in Albury where a man, 24, allegedly contaminated his baby daughter's dummy with 'ice.'

Facing a poisoning charge, the man appeared in court on Thursday.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse Squad commenced an investigation following a referral from NSW Health.

Police were told a four-month-old girl had been admitted to hospital in late October with an unknown illness.

Pathology tests revealed the baby had amphetamine and methylamphetamine (ice) in her system.