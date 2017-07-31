Department cuts will see wild dog packs run rampant

LARGE areas of the state will be left exposed to uncontrolled wild dogs in the wake of a restructure of National Park operations by the Office of Environment & Heritage, the Public Service Association says.

Today, on World Ranger Day, the PSA is appealing to the Berejiklian Government not to cut a further 15 area managers from NSW's already decimated ranger ranks.

"The Government's assault on this workforce is nothing less than a direct attack on public safety," PSA general Secretary Stewart Little said.

"At a time when the wild dog population is peaking in the bush, Area Manager positions are being drastically cut, leaving farmers alone to deal with the issue, including further significant stock losses.

"Just last month, a Coffs Harbour resident was confronted by three wild dogs outside her house, while a southern NSW grazier built a $300,000, 32-kilometre fence to keep the feral population out.

Area managers, who coordinate and seek funding to resource wild dog control programs for their areas, have already been hampered by severe job cuts.

"Already 14 Regional Managers have been lost and now 15 Area Managers, who also manage bushfires, will be cut as part of the restructure that has just been announced," Mr Little said.

"The savage irony is that the National Parks and Wildlife Service this year celebrates its 50th anniversary yet hundreds and hundreds of years of experience is being shunted out the door.

NPWS has lost 100 experienced rangers over the past few years with this restructure set to further destroy their ranks - an impact that will be particularly felt in regional areas and by farmers.

"In recent years, NPWS has downsized from 66 areas across the state to what will be just 35 under this latest restructure, with staffing reduced accordingly," Mr Little said.

A NSW Wild Dog Strategy 2017-2021 has been developed. Mike McDermid

The restructure, in the lead up to the bushfire season when experienced planning should be in full swing, will impact on the safety of the 30 million people who each year flock to the state's National Parks.

"National Parks' staff are expert front line fire fighters protecting lives, private property, forestry, homes, pastures, the lot.

"The skills of these individuals are learned on the ground, not in a classroom, so it will take years to replace the knowledge we are once more about to lose."