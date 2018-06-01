Dentist ban follows rape, assault charges

Dr Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod is banned from treating patients until November 30, 2017.

Patrick Woods

A PROMINENT south-east Queensland dentist who is facing rape and assault charges is banned from treating patients.

Queensland Health Ombudsman Leon Atkinson-MacEwen on February 22 suspended Dr Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod from working as a dentist until November 30, 2017.

Mr Atkinson-MacEwen's ruling was made shortly after the 36-year-old former Beachmere resident was committed to stand trial on two counts of rape, 16 assault charges and four other charges.

Dr Herrod operated a dental clinic for many years in Gympie and is now living in Brisbane.

His trial date has not yet been set.

The restriction follows a decision in November that ordered Dr Herrod to only treat patients in the presence of another health professional.

- ARM NEWSDESK