PRE-SEASON WARM-UP: Jordan Lewis from the Melbourne Demons speaks to the media on arrival at the Sunshine Coast Airport.
Demons get boost to ranks for Coast camp

Tom Threadingham
29th Jan 2019 6:40 PM
AFL: Melbourne defender Jordan Lewis says a boosted Demons outfit will attack pre-season preparations on the Sunshine Coast with the rehab group having diminished "quite substantially”.

The Demons arrived on the Coast on Tuesday for a week-long camp, with bonding and heat training a focus during their fifth consecutive visit to the region. Boosting sessions will be an increase in numbers, with plenty having returned from injury of late.

"We've had quite a big list in rehab and those guys have tailored their programs so that when we hit Maroochydore they'll come back into the main group,” he said.

"Our rehab group will diminish quite substantially so it'll be nice to have them back.”

Among those to return to the main group are Angus Brayshaw, James Harmes, Neville Jetta, Jayden Hunt and Aaron vandenBerg.

While defender Jake Lever (ACL injury) is yet to reach full strength, he's tracking well, according to Lewis.

"He's come on camp and he's progressing really well from what I know,” he said.

"We always see him running laps at training so he'll be getting sick of that pretty soon and would want to join in the football aspect.”

Lewis, who is out of contract at the end of 2019, is still yet to decide whether this year, his 15th season in the AFL, will be his last.

"It's one of those things that I might get asked throughout the year but I can honestly answer that I haven't really thought about it to be honest,” he said. "I'll just play as we go and if it's it, it's it and if it's not I'll go around (again).”

