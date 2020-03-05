Demolition to make way for new childcare centre in CBD

Demolition works are being undertaken to make way for a new childcare centre in the CBD.

DEMOLITION works and asbestos removal is underway following the approval of a development application to construct a two-storey, ‘industry leading’ childcare centre in the Coffs Harbour CBD.

The $1.4 million development will be constructed across three lots of land on Harbour Dr, between the Glenreagh St and Hogbin Dr intersections.

The former Oxley Insurance Brokers office, a car park and a residence are all being demolished to make way for the childcare centre, named Wholechild.

The childcare centre, highlighted on this map, will have three street frontages.

This centre is being developed by Carousel Holdings Pty Ltd which was established in July last year by businessman Garth Grundy.

Mr Grundy has been involved in the operation and development of over 30 childcare centres across Australia.

Wholechild. has been designed by Sydney firm Woodman Architects, who also worked on the Coffs Central refurbishment and Green Leaves Early Learning Moonee Beach.

The new centre will include seven classrooms, a reception area, parent lounge, kitchen, playground, indoor sports area, gardens and a car park with 27 spaces.

An artist’s impression of the childcare centre development.

Three car park spaces will also be located on the street as drop-off areas.

The facility will be constructed with natural materials including timber recycled from the demolished buildings, and will feature solar electricity and water, rainwater tanks and a new footpath.

The centre will be licensed to provide long day care to a maximum of 128 children, and will require up to 17 staff.

Around 15 jobs have also been made available during the construction phase.

The DA states a socio-demographic analysis has shown Coffs is in ‘strong need’ of a new childcare centre, with the city having a projected population growth of 29 per cent by 2036.