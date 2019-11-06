Demi’s daughter’s fury at Ashton marriage

Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis has spoken candidly about how she felt during her mum's confusing relationship with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, which caused the mother and daughters to stop speaking to each other.

Moore, 56, was joined by daughters Rumer, 31 and Tallulah, 25, on the latest episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. Moore's middle daughter, Scout, 28, did not appear.

Bruce Willis with daughter Tallulah (left), Rumer, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore in 2007.

During the lengthy interview, the girls opened up about the tumultuous time when they stopped talking to their mum after her marriage fell apart.

"So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away," Rumer said. "I think also, when she wanted to have another baby and then it wasn't happening, and there was so much focus on that, it was like 'Oh, well we're not enough'."

Moore and the Punk'd co-creator began their romance in 2003 when they met at a dinner with mutual friends. The pair went on to marry two years later, separated in 2011 and were formally divorced in 2013.

The couple split in 2011. Picture: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

In the episode, Rumer even dived into what led to the extended period of silence between Moore and her kids, noting that her mum's miscarriage led to a lot of her confusion.

"Part of the reason I moved out of the house was, I think after you had a miscarriage, I literally was just like, 'Why are you so desperate to have another kid?' I couldn't stand the idea," Rumer said.

Moore opened up about her miscarriage at age 42 after being pregnant for six months in her tell-all memoir Inside Out.

"I can't even really bring fully to words how lost, empty, desperate, confused … I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which was the family that I had," Moore wrote.

The actress also writes she began abusing Vicodin and alcohol to cope with the divorce, which further drove a wedge between her and the daughters she shares with Bruce Willis.

Speaking on Red Table Talk, Moore confessed to feeling like she had an "addiction" to the That 70s Show star, who is now married to his co-star, Mila Kunis.

