From Hollywood to haute couture.

On Wednesday, Demi Moore surprised the Paris Fashion Week crowd with a catwalk cameo during Fendi's Spring 2021 show.

The stylish star, 58, opened the presentation in a plunging off-the-shoulder jacket and matching wide-leg trousers, along with a pair of seriously statement-making geometric earrings.

While the Ghost actress made an appearance in fishnets and lace during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show last year, the Fendi show marks her runway debut.

The Paris presentation was also a first for Kim Jones, Fendi's recently appointed artistic director of womenswear, who told British Vogue his debut collection was, in part, a tribute to "strong women, intelligent women, who know what they're doing in their lives".

It wasn't Moore's first time collaborating with Jones; she also posed for a book of portraits in 2019 wearing a suit of his design.

The actress was in good company on the Fendi catwalk, as supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne and Christy Turlington also walked in the show.

Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila also appeared on the star-studded runway, marking the younger Moss' second fashion show appearance.

"What I love most about Kim is his ability to bring family wherever he goes," British model Adwoa Aboah told British Vogue of the casting choices. "He keeps such a wide range of people around him - artists, musicians, the youth, everyone - which is why his work continues to remain so relevant."

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission

Originally published as Demi Moore's jaw-dropping runway show