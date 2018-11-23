Why Demi’s ditched BFFs Iggy, Selena

Demi Lovato is making major changes to her life and it appears that she has no room for former Australian BFF Iggy Azalea.

The Fancy rapper is not the only celebrity friend Lovato seems to have distanced herself from since her drug overdose in July.

Iggy Azalea (L) and Demi Lovato in happier times. Picture: Getty

The Sober singer has also unfollowed her childhood best friends Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas.

The move is a shock given Lovato was set to be a bridesmaid at Azalea's wedding to basketballer, Nick Young, which was later called off.

Nick Jonas, left, has been friends with Demi Lovato since they were kids. Picture: Supplied

Lovato was also very close to Jonas, who she launched Safehouse Records together, and toured with.

Jonas was one of the very first celebrities to wish Lovato well on social media, calling her a fighter.

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

However, it may have been the public comments that prompted Lovato's anger at her former friends.

Lovato fired her jiu-jitsu instructor, Danielle Martin, who she had been close with for three years, causing social media users to question the move.

"It was completely unfair to fire Dani, she's one of the few who really cares about demi's health and has been helping her for 3 years, she's surrounded by people who only care about her money and she does not see it," one user wrote on Twitter.

Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea. Picture: Twitter

Lovato hit back, saying "You have no idea what you're talking about. True friends don't do interviews about you when you OD."

Azalea also spoke about Lovato after her overdose. She has also stopped following Lovato on Instagram, suggesting the pair has definitely had a falling out.

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have known each other since they were seven. Picture: Supplied

Gomez also did an interview with Elle magazine. She didn't say much about Lovato but clearly her friend wasn't happy about it.

"All I'm saying is, I reached out personally. I didn't do a public thing. I didn't want to. I love her," she said. "I've known her since I was seven. So … it's … that's what I'll say," she told the magazine.