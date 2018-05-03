Menu
DEMENTIA STRATEGY: Minister Ken Wyatt has announced a new program to assist Indigenous communities.
Health

Dementia higher among Mid North Coast Indigenous

Greg White
by
3rd May 2018 5:00 AM

HIGH rates of dementia in some Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities are being targeted through five ground-breaking research projects.

The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) has allocated $14 million to the programs which aim to prevent dementia, slow its onset and improve the lives of First Peoples living with the condition.

While the North Coast has high rates of diagnosis across all sections of the community, research projects in recent years point to a spike along the Mid North Coast in the Indigenous population.

In 2012, Professor Troy Broe of Neuroscience Research Australia launched the Koori Dementia Care Project in Coffs Harbour which found discrimination and a lack of opportunity were contributing to a five times higher dementia rate in Aboriginal communities.

A study last year confirmed those findings and linked the fallout from the Stolen Generations era, particularly in the Nambucca and Macleay Local Government Area's, to the higher incidence among older First Australians.

Aged Care and Indigenous Health Minister, Ken Wyatt, said the latest research is part of the wider Boosting Dementia Research Initiative.

"Projects like this are fundamental to our commitment to work with First Peoples to Close the Gap in health equality,” he said.

"From physical fitness to brain training, we expect this research to generate information that will translate directly into improved health outcomes and a better quality of life for Aboriginal Australians with dementia.

"This work is crucial because our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders are our living libraries and losing each individual means a precious book of knowledge is lost forever.”

