Dementia education for Coffs Coast family carers

Dementia rates on the North Coast are among the highest in Australia.

WITH the North Coast one of Australia's dementia hotspots, it's timely for carers to benefit from a free family education workshop in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, April 24.

Dementia Australia and Mid Coast Communities will deliver the course to provide strategies to families and friends involved in the care and support of someone living with dementia.

The aim is to enable a healthy and respectful relationship to be maintained through effective communication and understanding.

Topics include the nature of dementia, the impact it has on the person and the carer, effective communication activities and understanding and responding to behavioural changes.

Expert advice will be given on what community services are available and how to plan ahead.

There are an estimated 425,000 people living with dementia in Australia and about 142,000 live in NSW.

Carers who attend the course will also have the opportunity to meet with others who are sharing a similar experience, allowing time to socialise and share important links to local support services.

Registration for the event is essential.

Contact Dementia Australia (02) 6584 7444 or email nsw.midnorthcoast@dementia.org.au.