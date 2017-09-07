23°
Delays on the Pacific Highway after four truck accident

NSW Police.
MOTORISTS travelling between Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie will experience delays after an accident involving four trucks at Telegraph Point.

It is understood one of the truck drivers is from Coffs Harbour and was flown to John Hunter Hospital with a suspected leg injury.

Traffic has been affected in both directions with emergency services, RMS, a heavy tow truck and a crane attending the scene.

Drivers are warned to reduce their speed and exercise caution in the area.

Stopped and slow traffic control are in place to allow one lane of traffic to pass in one direction at a time past the accident.

