Delays on highway across the North Coast

MOTORISTS heading away for New Years celebrations will need to budget for extra time behind the wheel, as traffic is beginning to bank up in areas on the Pacific Highway.

Travellers heading north on the Pacific Highway will need to allow an extra 10 minutes to get through Coffs Harbour as well as an extra 20 minutes to get through Woodburn.

It's not only the North Coast suffering a glut of vehicles on the road, with holiday-makers going through the Hunter region needing to budget an extra 20 minutes if heading north on the M1 or New England Highway.

Transport for NSW is once again urging motorists to take regular breaks and drive to the conditions when on the road.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com