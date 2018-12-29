Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOING SLOW: Holiday traffic is causing 10 minute delays through Coffs Harbour.
GOING SLOW: Holiday traffic is causing 10 minute delays through Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale
News

Delays on highway across the North Coast

Sam Flanagan
by
29th Dec 2018 1:52 PM

MOTORISTS heading away for New Years celebrations will need to budget for extra time behind the wheel, as traffic is beginning to bank up in areas on the Pacific Highway.

Travellers heading north on the Pacific Highway will need to allow an extra 10 minutes to get through Coffs Harbour as well as an extra 20 minutes to get through Woodburn.

It's not only the North Coast suffering a glut of vehicles on the road, with holiday-makers going through the Hunter region needing to budget an extra 20 minutes if heading north on the M1 or New England Highway.

Transport for NSW is once again urging motorists to take regular breaks and drive to the conditions when on the road.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com

coffs harbour pacific highway traffic traffic update woodburn
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Police continue blitz on NSW roads

    Police continue blitz on NSW roads

    News MORE than 400 drink drivers have been detected by the NSW Police Force since they commenced Operation Safe Arrival on December 21.

    Making the most of Mylestom

    premium_icon Making the most of Mylestom

    News A combined effort to save native flora.

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    News Lifesaving information for beach goers.

    Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    premium_icon Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    News Police, ambulance and firefighters attend scene.

    Local Partners