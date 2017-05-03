Delays expected on Pacific Hwy as upgrade begins

MOTORISTS be aware, night works will soon start on the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads Pacific Hwy upgrade.

On Thursday, there will be changed traffic conditions on the highway at the Quarry Access Bridge.

Work include adjusting girders at the Quarry Access Bridge to the south of Lower Warrell Creek near the Pacific Hwy and Scotts Head Rd intersection.

Work will take place between 7.30-11pm.

Temporary lane closures and a reduced speed limit will be in place. Delays of up to five minutes may be experienced.

For the latest, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic app or phone 132 701.