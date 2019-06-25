Delays expected during vegetation clearing.

TRAFFIC will be reduced to one lane and delays expected on the Pacific Highway during vegetation clearing, affecting northbound motorists.

Changed traffic conditions will take place on the Sawtell Road interchange northbound to the Pacific Highway at Boambee next week.

The work will be carried out between 9am and 3pm on Friday, June 28, weather permitting, and will involve stoppages with delays of up to five minutes.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during work hours.

Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Southbound motorists travelling onto the Pacific Highway will be unaffected.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.