A B-Double truck has broken down on the Pacific Hwy, causing significant delays.

The truck has broken down at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus intersection and southbound traffic has banked up to around 3.5km as of 3pm.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays, and travel along Hogbin Dr if possible.

A tow truck is currently attending.