Deja vu doesn't derail Sally's Voice dream

Sally Skelton performed Fleetwood Mac's The Chain during her battle on The Voice. Stuart Bryce

HISTORY nearly repeated itself for Sally Skelton on The Voice on Monday night.

The Maroochydore teen had spent the past year working to progress further on the reality singing show than she did last year.

In her much-talked about battle performance with Bojesse Pigram, the two young singers were encouraged by their coach Kelly Rowland to become a duet with Pigram shooting down the idea and Ms Skelton being eliminated.

In a case of deja vu, the 19-year-old face a similar scenario tonight in her battle performance with all-sibling trio Homegrown.

Ms Skelton faced a tough challenge singing against a trio. Stuart Bryce

After their rendition of Fleetwood Mac's The Chain, Boy George suggested the four singers would make "a great band".

"You could see it in his eyes he was joking and we'd joked about it during the week," Ms Skelton told the Daily.

"We'd been laughing about it, and then when we got on stage and it happened we were like 'No way'."

Thankfully the suggestion was laughed off and Ms Skelton cried tears of joy as she was declared the winner by her coach Joe Jonas.

"With last year's battle named one of the best battles they've had and then to have such a challenging song this year and going up against three people as a soloist, there was just so much pressure," she said.

"To get through with a song I'm in love with is just incredible. Stevie Nicks is one my biggest musical idols. I saw Fleetwood Mac for my birthday two years ago and it was the best concert I've been to."

Ms Skelton will begin preparations for the live shows in Sydney this week. The viewing public will decide which singers advance each week via the show's app.

"This is everything I wanted... now I'm setting new goals for what I want to do next," she said.

"I'd love to do a song that's a bit more upbeat.

"I've had so many messages of support. If it can continue to be like that throughout the live shows then that would be incredible."

The first Voice live show airs on Sunday at 7pm on Channel 9.