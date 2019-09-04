Menu
Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge will design and present a seven course black tie degustation dinner on Tuesday, September 24, to be held at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus' Osprey Restaurant.
Degustation delight for CanDo

4th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
FANS of My Kitchen Rules and lovers of fine dining will need to get in quick to buy tickets to a special event benefiting the CanDo Cancer Trust.

Fassnidge has partnered with the Hilltop Store's star chef duo, Carla Jones and Richie Dolan, to create a menu of culinary delights from a huge variety of locally sourced produce.

Together they will lead TAFE hospitality apprentices in preparing the degustation - a work experience the students are unlikely to forget.

Hundreds of volunteer hours, the best Coffs Coast produce, specially selected wines and entertaining speakers are sure to make for an evening of fabulous flavours and community spirit.

This year CanDo celebrates 10 years supporting local cancer patients across the Coffs Coast, Nambucca Valley and Clarence Valley, assisting them to cope with the financial burdens of cancer treatment. The local charity has just helped its 1,000th client.

The degustation event is supported by TAFE NSW, ANZ, Coffs Harbour City Council and The Hilltop Store.

Tickets for the first CanDo Cancer Trust seven course degustation on Tuesday, September 24 at Osprey Restaurant are available from here. 

