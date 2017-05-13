Defending those most at risk of DV

NO MORE: Warrina Women's Resource and Information Centre empowers women to live free of abuse.

ESCAPING the violence, terror and stress of an abusive relationship can be tough for mothers.

Some might not know where to turn or who to trust.

Women and children's advocate at Warrina Women's Resource and Information Centre, Lou Blackie, has experienced this first hand.

Ms Blackie said she worked with women and their children at risk, with the firm belief they have the right to live at home free of violence and abuse.

"We work together to address the challenges of enhancing both emotional and physical safety concerns,” she said.

"We walk alongside women and children offering information about the nature and cycle of domestic violence and abuse.”

Ms Blackie said children were at a high risk of psychological trauma, which could have a long lasting impact, if exposed to "a home that is unpredictable”.

"For healing of these experiences to occur we work together with mums to explore what emotional and physical safety needs to look like,” she said.

Ms Blackie said her work coincided with the 12-week Step up Mate program, featured in last Saturday's Advocate.

Step up Mate is a program designed to help men in abusive relationships realise the full-extent of the damage they cause.

Ms Blackie said it was an honour to help support women and children whose partners or ex-parters attended Step up Mate.

She said women at Warrina were offered flexible support and chose the amount of contact they wanted to encourage independence.

"Throughout our time together we hope that women experience a greater sense of self, increased confidence and personal strength as they gain support and understanding and reduced isolation,” she said.

"We do this by exploring many options, gathering information and accessing services that are able to offer a timely response.”

If you or someone else you know would like to speak about your experiences of domestic violence, phone Warrina Women's Resource and Information Centre on 66529944 for a confidential appointment.