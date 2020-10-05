Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man charged over an alleged break-in and theft remains in custody, but is receiving treatment in hospital.
A man charged over an alleged break-in and theft remains in custody, but is receiving treatment in hospital.
Crime

Defendant in hospital as hearing set for break-in charge

Liana Boss
5th Oct 2020 1:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORTHERN NSW man will defend a charge related to an alleged home break-in.

Jackson Barrow, 28, from Booyong, has previously pleaded not guilty to aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal.

Police will allege he and a co-accused broke into a home on Pacific St in New Brighton on the evening of May 15 this year.

When his matter went before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, defence solicitor Kylie Anderson-Clarke said Mr Barrow was in hospital.

"He was in John Hunter Hospital last week when I spoke to him," she said.

When the case went briefly before the courts a fortnight earlier, he had already been in hospital.

The court did not hear what condition had caused the accused to require medical treatment but prior to this, his bail was revoked due to an issue with rehabilitation.

Ms Anderson-Clarke foreshadowed her client may apply for bail at a later date.
But this week, she asked the court to set a hearing date.

She told the court several hours would be required to defend the allegation.

"There is some footage and there's a co-accused's (interview with police) which will need to be played; that's quite long," Ms Anderson-Clarke said.

She said three prosecution witnesses would be cross-examined.

Magistrate Karen Stafford scheduled a three-hour hearing for December 23.

Co-accused, Kerri-Anne Hoey, is due to be sentenced before the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney on October 14.

Hoey, 33, pleaded guilty on August 26 to the same charge of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and she remains on bail.

Police will allege during the break-in, a Honda Z50cc motorbike, a Rolex watch, G-Shock watch and $500 cash was stolen.

break-in allegations byron bay local court byron crime home break-in northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Pandemic prompts legal shake-up

        Premium Content COVID-19: Pandemic prompts legal shake-up

        Technology Rapid pace of change continues as lawyers next to embrace the robot life

        Tenders short-listed for Gordon St demolition

        Premium Content Tenders short-listed for Gordon St demolition

        Council News Tenders will be considered for the demolition of buildings on Gordon St to make way...

        Council gets offer on museum

        Premium Content Council gets offer on museum

        News An offer has been made on one of the buildings up for sale to help fund the...

        Police bust P-plater allegedly doing 151km/h in 110km/h zone

        Premium Content Police bust P-plater allegedly doing 151km/h in 110km/h zone

        Crime A 17-year-old P-plate driver has learnt the hard way that speeding over a long...