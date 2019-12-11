'Deeply disturbed': Pardon to be sacked after guilty verdict

Frank Pardon has been stood down from his role as Noosa councillor.

Frank Pardon has been stood down from his role as Noosa councillor. John McCutcheon

NOOSA councillor Frank Pardon will likely be stood down from his position following a guilty verdict to historical child sex offences.

Noosa mayor Tony Wellington announced the decision following the verdict where the 70-year-old was found guilty of 10 of the 11 sexual offences committed across four months in the 1990s.

"I am deeply disturbed by the court verdict. I extend my sympathies to the young woman, who has to go through this ordeal," he said.

Under the Local Government Act, if Pardon receives a custodial sentence he is automatically disqualified from his councillor position.

"However, custodial sentence or not, I do not believe it is appropriate for Frank Pardon to continue his councillor role," Cr Wellington said.

"While these incidents occurred more than 25 years ago, and prior to Frank Pardon's election as a councillor, no one can condone or accept such actions by an individual.

"As a father of a daughter, and grandfather to a granddaughter, my heart goes out to the young woman and her entire family."

Cr Pardon will not be replaced, prior to the March 2020 elections.

"In accordance with the Local Government Act 2009, a by-election is not required if a vacancy occurs less than 6 months before the scheduled election," he said.

"Thus Cr Pardon's position will remain vacant until filled at the March Local Government elections."

Pardon pleaded not guilty to all offences last week but was found guilty this morning.

He committed the sexual acts on a 14-year-old girl at her workplace, in his home and outside her work.

Read the full story below:

>>> GUILTY: PARDON FOUND GUILTY OF CHILD SEX OFFENCES

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.