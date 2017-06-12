Deep Sea Fishing Club open for Expressions of Interest

SHORT TERM: Expressions of Interest of up to three years are open for the former Deep Sea Fishing Club.

EXPRESSIONS of Interest for the use of the former Deep Sea Fishing Club are officially open.

Coffs Harbour City Council, as the corporate manager of the Coffs Coast State Park Trust, recently agreed to a proposal to be put out an EOI for the short term use of the site for up to three years.

Through the EOI process, the Trust will seek to identify potential short term lessees for what is arguably one of the Coffs Coast's most sought after piece of real estate.

With views over the harbour from its perch atop of Jordan Esplanade, some have said it would be an ideal wedding location or better suited as luxury accommodation.

The Trust outlined it wanted the facility to be "appropriately utilised" to best serve both the needs of the Trust and the community in terms of best value.

The former Deep Sea Fishing Club in Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

In the meantime, the Trust is drafting an EOI for long term use and/or the future development of the site.

The long-term use of land will take into consideration opportunities for community use in line with the current Plan of Management.

Expressions of interest for the three-year lease are open until 3.30pm Tuesday, July 4.

Parties interested, including community groups, should submit proposals through the council's E-Tendering Portal.

For more about the process or to lodge a short-term EOI for the former Deep Sea Fishing Club, visit www.tenderlink.com/coffsharbour/.