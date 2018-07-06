Dedicated workers making coast shine

HARD YAKKA: Jetty Dunecare volunteers have been very busy in the region.

HARD YAKKA: Jetty Dunecare volunteers have been very busy in the region. Rachel Vercoe

IT SEEMS glory lily is one tough weed, proving a tough challenge to overcome for the dedicated team at Jetty Dunecare.

Volunteers have been working hard for the past six years on a project to improve vegetation conditions over 132ha within 8km from Coffs Creek to Boambee Creek.

Hard yakka and $250,000 funding from the Office of Environment and Heritage have facilitated the work.

Jetty Dunecare's original goals for the funded project included improving the vegetation but they came across obstacles such as the weed glory lily in clearing areas and required four-wheel-drive access to locations.

"This is an extremely difficult weed to eradicate and control and took up many weeks of our resources of funding,” Jetty Dunecare project manager Peta Fairbairn said.

"The site access was also difficult and required 4WD vehicles.

"The team successfully closed off illegal 4WD access tracks from the beach which have regrown, making them obsolete.

"One of our goals was to raise the community's awareness and demonstrate the role they can play in preserving Coffs Harbour's Coastal Corridor system.

"This was achieved through media, signage, market days and tours/information sessions for primary and high schools.

"Volunteers will continue on with maintaining areas worked and continue to apply for grant funding.”

Jetty Dunecare will also continue to organise the annual Clean Up Australia Day and National Tree Day activities.

The group has applied for three years of funding for its third stage of work, which will cover 68ha from Boambee Creek north.