Dedicated officer wants answers for grieving family

DEDICATION TO CASE: Detective Sergeant Ian Corcoran has been on the Matthew Mitchell case since day one.

THE Matthew Mitchell case was one of the first major investigations detective sergeant Ian Corcoran took on when he arrived in the area.

That was five years ago and he is still frustrated that he hasn't been able to solve it for the grieving family.

"With any case you want a result but this one has been particularly tricky," Det. Sgt Corcoran said.

"We know the people who were there but it's not exactly clear what happened. It's not that people are lying as such but they were intoxicated or had left the area.

"There is a degree of frustration. The family are desperate for answers and it's our job to give them those answers."

Matthew's father Peter has always spoken in glowing terms of Det Sgt Corcoran's dedication to the case.

This week they're set to appear together in an upcoming A Current Affair investigation into the mystery.

Matthew's mother Julie, who was flown up from Melbourne for the filming, will also appear.

WANTS ANSWERS: Matthew's father Peter Mitchell will appear in the A Current Affair episode about his son's death.

After attending a party in Sandy Beach on August 17, 2013, Matthew was found lying unconscious with serious head injuries on Graham Dr.

He was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he later died on Saturday, September 19.

A 2016 inquest found that he most likely hit by a car while he was walking or standing on the road but Matthew's parents have never been completely satisfied with this outcome.

The A Current Affair investigation comes on the back of a $300,000 reward for information to help solve the mystery.

"We know the players involved but we just need that crucial bit of evidence to prove it. We can't go on grapevine information. We need strong evidence that will stand up in court, not just whispers and rumour," Det Sgt Corcoran said.

After filming in Sandy Beach the crew then travelled to Sydney where they confronted a key witness who was with Matthew on the night he was killed.

Matthew Mitchell

As Det Sgt Corcoran has confirmed, two persons of interest were due to appear in the coronial inquest into Matthew's death.

"One did appear and the other didn't because they had a doctor's certificate to say they were unfit but that person has provided a detailed version of events to police."

While the reward has encouraged a number of people to come forward it hasn't flushed out that crucial bit of evidence the police need.

"We have had some information come through to us both through the station and through Crimestoppers. Some of it we were already aware of and some we will look into but there doesn't seem to be any major leads or breakthroughs at this stage but we will follow up all lines of enquiry.

"We need something substantial to break it."