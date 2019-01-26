Dedicated locals receive top honours

Emerald Beach resident Donald Clinch has received an OAM for his service to the Woolgoolga community.

A NUMBER of locals have been awarded Order of Australia honours today for their dedication to the community.

Donald Clinch

Emerald Beach resident, and former pharmacist and real estate agent, Donald Clinch has been recognised for his service to the Woolgoolga community over the years.

He is the founder of the Woolgoolga Heritage Walk, and the Woolgoolga Art and Craft Gallery, and founding member of the Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce.

He has been the chairman of the Woolgoolga Beach and Lake Committee and a member of the Woolgoolga Urban Committee.

Moving to Woolgoolga in 1951, he has been a strong supporter of several charitable organisations the local schools.

Peter Rheinberger

Coffs Harbour resident Peter Rheinberger is a former NSW Magistrate of the Local Court.

He has held the position of President of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour, among other executive positions, and has been a member of Rotary Australia World Community Service teams in Vanuatu, Timor Leste and Solomon Islands.

He is also involved in the Glenreagh Mountain Railway Restoration Project.

Frances Blake

Coffs Harbour resident Frances Blake has been actively involved with the Coffs Harbour Show Society Ladies Auxiliary in positions of President, Treasurer and Member from 1980.

She re-established the Auxiliary in 2008.

She was also President of Inner Wheel Club of South Coffs Harbour, and was an instructor at the Coffs Harbour Pony Club from 1965-83.

She was named Coffs Harbour Citizen of the Year in 2012.

Dallas Lyle Burrage

Toormina resident and former NSW firefighter and member of the NSW Police Force, Dallas Burrage is a founding and life member of the 3rd Calavry Regiment (Vietnam) Association Inc, Royal Australian Armoured Corps.

He is a board and life member of the Sawtell RSL Club, and is president of the Sawtell RSL sub-branch.

He has received a National Medal, and Long Service and Good Conduct Medal from NSW Fire Brigade.

Pamela Fayle

Pamela Fayle from Arrawarra has held a number of positions in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

She was a board member of the Australian Trade Commission and Export, Finance and Insurance Group in the early 2000's, and is the former chair of International Cultural Promotions.

She was economic advisor to Senator Peter Cook, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology from 1994-96.

In the Woolgoolga community she has been president of the Rotary Club and chair of the Curryfest organising committee.

She is secretary of the Coffs Harbour City Orchestra, and Master of Ceremonies, committee member of Woolgoolga Art Gallery, and member of the local Chamber of Commerce.

Tanya Maree Cameron

Fernbrook resident Tanya Cameron has been elected as President of the Country Women's Association of Australia.

She was previously State President and held a number of other executive positions.

She was also a councillor at Walgett Shire Council.