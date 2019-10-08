Decision time for 220-lot housing development

A proposal for a 220-lot housing subdivision south of Coffs Harbour will be assessed next week.

A proposal for a 220-lot housing subdivision south of Coffs Harbour will be assessed next week.

THE development application for a 220-lot subdivision at Bonville will be considered next week.

The $19.4m development along Bambara Drive will include four lots which will become a public reserve including a playground. The watercourse on the site will be included in the reserve.

The developer has planned for a ‘residual lot’ which will contain the sections of the site, on the eastern side, zoned E2 Environmental Conservation.

The application will be assessed by the Northern Regional Planning Panel on October 17. Coffs Harbour City Council has prepared a report on the matter and it will be up for discussion at this Thursday’s council meeting.

The report has recommended the application be approved with a number of conditions including a restriction on cat ownership given the close proximity to the Bongil Bongil National Park.

The site, which is 38.49 hectares, is located approximately 10km south of Coffs Harbour and four kilometres from Sawtell.

It shares a boundary with Bongil Bongil National Park to the south and west and existing residential development in Bonville to the north.

The Lyons Rd/Bambara Drive intersection is the primary access to the subdivision and upgrades to the intersection will be needed to cope with the increased traffic flow. The subdivision includes a potential bus route with stops.

Twenty of the lots will be on the northern part of the site adjoining existing development at North Bonville. The remaining 202 lots will be located south of the existing water course.

It will include a number of bio-retention measures and significant earthworks to re-contour the site.

The cleared section of the site has been used in the past for agriculture and horticulture and a contamination assessment found there was no contamination.

The proposal went on public exhibition between July 24 and August 21 this year with ten submissions received.

The layout and design of the development is an issue that’s been raised in a number of the submissions.

Some people are concerned there are too many lots, the lot sizes are too small and the roads too narrow to cater for the influx.

Lot sizes range from 450 to 850 square metres. More than 75 per cent of the lots are either 450 or 540 square metres. The minimum lot size for land zoned R2 Low Density is 400 square metres.

Also on the agenda at Thursday’s council meeting will be the motion by Councillor Sally Townley to declare a climate emergency.