A decision has been made on $40M West Byron development

The two West Byron proposals have been met with heated community opposition.

The two West Byron proposals have been met with heated community opposition. Christian Morrow

UPDATE 4.33pm: THE JRPP have upheld their decision to reject the West Byron Landowners Group's plan for a 387-lot subdivision on Ewingsdale Rd.

UPDATE 4.15pm: THE proposed $40 million development at West Byron has been rejected.

The Joint Regional Planning Panel met at the Byron Theatre at 4pm this afternoon, delivering a verdict within 10 minutes of convening.

Loud cheers and applause erupted at the Byron Community Centre when the JRPP chairman Gary West said the panel was supporting the Byron Shire Council' recommendation to oppose the development application.

Applicant representative Stewart Murray has the opportunity to address the panel in an attempt to change their mind.

If the presentation does not change panel's view, then those registered to speak will not be required to present.

UPDATE 3.45pm: A DECISION will soon be made on a controversial development at West Byron.

At 4pm this afternoon, the Joint Regional Planning Panel will begin a determination meeting to decide the development's fate.

The meeting will be held at the Byron Theatre at 69 Jonson St in Byron Bay.

Original story: THE fate of one of two proposed West Byron developments may soon be determined.

The West Byron Landowners Group's plan for a 387-lot subdivision on Ewingsdale Rd was previously set down for determination at a public meeting in Mullumbimby in October.

But with a late amendment submitted by the applicant, the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel was forced to defer its decision on the $40 million development.

The panel is expected to meet again for determination in February.

The application is seeking to turn six existing lots into 378 residential lots, two business lots, two industrial lots, one recreation lot and four residue lots.

An adjacent DA, put forward by Villa World, is also being considered by the JRPP and has been set down for council assessment.

They've both been met with fiery opposition from a swathe of community members.

All who spoke at a public JRPP meeting earlier last year opposed the plans, while the only speaker not opposed to the 387-lot subdivision at the October meeting was representing the applicant.

The determination meeting will be held from 4pm on Monday, February 4 at the Byron Theatre at 69 Jonson St in Byron Bay.