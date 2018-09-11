Decision pending on Bowraville murders retrial

FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE: Michelle Jarrett with a photo of her niece Evelyn Greenup, one of the three Aboriginal children murdered in Bowraville almost three decades ago.

THE families of three Aboriginal children who disappeared in Bowraville in the 1990s will soon learn if a man acquitted of murdering two of them could face a retrial.

Appeal judges will decide next week whether there's fresh and compelling evidence for the 52-year-old to be retried after hearing an application by the NSW government in Sydney last year.

The alleged killer, who can't be named for legal reasons, was previously acquitted of murdering two of the children - four-year-old Evelyn Greenup and 16-year-old Clinton Speedy-Duroux - in late 1990 and early 1991.

Under NSW double-jeopardy laws revised in 2006, a person can be tried for the same crime for which they have already been acquitted provided there's fresh and compelling evidence.

The Court of Criminal Appeal last year heard the fresh evidence was the case of 16-year-old Colleen Walker who disappeared from the quiet NSW mid north coast town at the same time.

Her clothing was pulled from the Nambucca River in a bag weighed down with rocks, although her body has never been found.

Wendy Abraham QC, representing the NSW attorney-general, said the three cases should not be looked at individually as the similarities "give rise to an inference that all three were murdered, that it was the one person who murdered them, and that it was the respondent".

Colleen's clothes and the bodies of Evelyn and Clinton were found along the same road, and each child disappeared during or shortly after parties the man had also attended, she said.

But the accused man's barrister, Julia Roy, said there were contradictory accounts of when Colleen went missing.

Ms Roy said the whereabouts of Colleen's boyfriend at the time wasn't known and there were out-of-towners in Bowraville that weekend for a football game.

Three appeal judges reserved their decision in December and the date of their judgment - next Thursday - was announced on Friday.