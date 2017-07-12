18°
THE DECIDER: Origin III Live Blog

12th Jul 2017 4:35 PM Updated: 8:23 PM

State of Origin 3 2017: Live score updates, video, NSW vs. QLD result in decider from Suncorp Stadium - get all the news as it happens!

SCROLL DOWN FOR OUR LIVE BLOG

Boomerang Bags on a mission to replace plastic waste

Volunteers on the Coffs Coast are on a mission to replace plastic shopping bags with a colourful equivalent made from fabric

Coffs Coast headlines in history - the early 1950s

Two photos from the photo album of Wally and Ida Anderson of the Jetty area in flooded after a cyclone in January 1950. The Advocate carried the article 'CYCLONIC WEATHER STRIKES COFFS',

A Coffs Coast Advocate and Coffs Local History look at the 50s

The trouble with Tarkeeth

FORESTRY Corporation of NSW has replanted eucalypt plantations.

Residents dub developments as 'window dressing'

Offering a helping hand to those most vulnerable

HELP OUT: The crew at Lifeline needs volunteers.

The organisation that saves so many is in need of help itself

Protest sign points to pothole as culprit in cyclist’s death

A HOMEMADE sign erected on a Byron Bay main road has confronted residents with an eerie message about potholes.

Power of spiritual healing

Healing minister John Mellor will be appearing at the Coffs Harbour Baptist Church

Are you facing chronic health issues and open to spiritual healing?

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, Nicole Kidman makes up for with a spellbinding performance in this sexually-charged psychodrama.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

Charming cottage, walk to CBD or to the Jetty...

225 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $430,000 ...

Conveniently located within walking distance of Coffs Harbour's CBD is this original 3 bedroom cottage style home on a manageable 500m2 block Zoned R3 Medium...

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $465,000 ...

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

Close to CBD and golf course...

9 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000 ...

Within a comfortable walking distance to the CBD and overlooking the fourth green at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, this three bedroom home is located in a highly...

&quot;Brand New High Quality Villa&quot;

2/235A Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 1 $449,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

Prime Location - Ready To Move In

1 Stableford Dr, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $445000

Are you looking for a home central to the Coffs CBD and close to the golf course? Then you must inspect this lovely home. The fabulous sunken lounge room leads you...

APPROVED BEACHSIDE HOLIDAY PARK DEVELOPMENT...

Lot 59 MacDougall Street, Corindi Beach 2456

Commercial 0 0 $3.5 Million +...

Set on a strip of coastline north of Coffs Harbour this site offers a unique opportunity to create a new holiday destination. Approved for managers residence...

Beautiful 40ha Property 15 Minutes from Dorrigo

1462 Tyringham Road, Bostobrick 2453

Rural 4 2 1 Price Upon...

This handsome, 4-bedroom/study, 2-bathroom, Federation-style home, with open-plan kitchen and large country-style walk-in pantry, is built of fine hardwood and...

Private contemporary haven...

15 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 1 $549,000

A fresh vision of contemporary style, this modern 2-storey home is set in a quiet pocket of Korora; the perfect environment for down sizers, small families and...

Fabulous 5 bedroom family home...

51 Cavanba Road, Toormina 2452

House 5 3 2 $595,000 ...

On offer is a beautifully presented family home, boasting 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (including ensuite) and multiple living areas. Ideal for entertaining the large...

Stunning Korora Beach townhouse...

2/31 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

Town House 2 2 2 $545,000

Coastal living at its best. On offer is a stunning executive two-bedroom townhouse located only 200 metres from beautiful Korora Beach. The two large bedrooms...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Renting with pets can be tough

THROW US A BONE: Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

Growing momentum behind a move to make renting more pet-friendly.

Snap up this Jetty apartment

ENJOY THE VIEW: This apartment comes with ocean views.

Want to live at the Jetty? Here's your chance.

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

