DECENT RAIN: How much did your town get in past 24hrs?
THE gardens and water tanks of the Northern Rivers are breathing a sigh of relief after another decent night’s rain.
The region’s monsoonal conditions, of warm days, clouding over in the afternoon, leading to rain overnight, has dominated on Sunday and Monday.
It’s led to some decent rainfall. How did your town go in the past 24 hours?
Tweed Heads – 46mm
Alstonville – 31mm
Kyogle – 23mm
Lismore – 22mm
Nimbin – 20mm
The Channon – 19mm
Ballina – 18mm
Casino – 16mm
Mullumbimby – 13mm
Byron Bay – 9mm
Today, the chance of further rainfall has diminished.
Indeed, the forecast is for:
Partly cloudy. Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h increasing to 30 km/h before turning south-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late morning and early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.
Fire Danger – Far North Coast: Low-Moderate
Sun protection 9:00am to 4:00pm, UV index predicted to reach 9 [Very High]