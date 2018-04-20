Decades of experience with doors makes for happy clients

NOW SHOWING: Four working doors have been installed to show how many options are available.

Come and check out the new showroom and office at Woolgoolga Garage Door Centre, proud to be the only accredited supplier and installer of Gliderol and Centurion doors in Woolgoolga.

A local company employing local people, the team at Woolgoolga Garage Door Centre specialise in supply and installation of new garage doors, service and repairs to all brands of doors, roller doors, overhead sectional doors and garage door openers, as well as the replacement of springs, cables and all moving parts.

They can even revamp your carport into a lock-up garage with your choice of colours and profiles.

Do you have a sloping garage floor?

Woolgoolga Garage Door Centre can fit a tapered door, which will look sensational.

Not only do they install doors, they can do a service which will make your door sound as good as new.

No more disturbing the neighbours or embarrassing yourself with squealing doors and the service is prompt as most parts are stocked on site.

In business for more than 40 years, they know just about everything there is to know about garage doors and offer fast, free quotes.

Visit their showroom at 33 Bosworth Rd, Woolgoolga, complete with four fully operational garage doors inside so you can see for yourself how well they work.

The overhead sectional door features four different profiles for your choice of panels.

To make it easy they have colour charts and samples you can take with you and compare to your home colour scheme.

If you'd prefer a Timbalook door, there's a range of seven for you to choose from, only available for sectional doors.

Although locally based as the name suggests in Woolgoolga, they service areas in a wide circle of the region including Bonville, Sawtell, Toormina, Coffs Harbour, Sapphire, Moonee Beach, Emerald Beach, Sandy Beach, Red Rock Corindi Beach, Arrawarra and past Halfway Creek to Grafton.

Call in and meet us.