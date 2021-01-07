Menu
Kaya Boom is bringing his drumming classes to Coffs Harbour. Photo by Hayley Carlisle.
News

Decades of experience to share in new class coming to Coffs

Janine Watson
7th Jan 2021 8:00 PM
Kaya Booms has been conducting drumming classes on the Mid North Coast for 10 years.

Now he is bringing them to Coffs Harbour and Nambucca Heads for the first time.

He is a multi-instrumentalist and seasoned performer having played at festivals all over Australia such as Falls, Woodford, and Sydney Festival and a drum teacher for over 22 years, teaching community classes, school groups, workshops and one-on-one lessons.

Kaya began exploring rhythms on the piano and didgeridoo and grew up in a household full of instruments. He is a prolific percussionist who has spent his life learning from world percussion masters.

Kaya has a patient, caring and sensitive teaching style that is inclusive of all abilities. He prides himself on facilitating drum groups that are well-balanced, respectful and non-judgemental.

All classes are open to beginners. Kaya will introduce you to a rhythm at a level suitable for you. All rhythms have simple to complex variations that allow classes to be all inclusive.

He says group drumming is a great way to connect with your local community in a healthy and positive way.

His classes focus on the technical aspects of drumming such as time keeping, phrasing and the ‘living repertoire’ (a sequence of rhythms with unique introductions, transitions and patterns). Participants enjoy mental exercises for cognition and co-ordination, improving mind/body connection.

Term one begins in February and registrations are open now.

To find out more go to the website: www.kayaboom.com

Registrations for term one are open now with Term 1 2021 starts 1st Feb.

drumming kaya boom what's on coffs harbour workshops
Coffs Coast Advocate

