Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Death toll climbs as another aged care resident dies

by Shannon Molloy
23rd Apr 2020 4:31 PM

A fourth resident at a Sydney nursing home riddled with coronavirus has died today.

Newmarch House in Caddens in the city's south has been crippled by an outbreak of COVID-19, with more than 40 residents and workers infected.

A 79-year-old woman died this morning.

It is the fourth death at the facility as a result of coronavirus in the past week.

"I have talked directly to the immediate family of the resident and conveyed our sincerest condolences," Grant Millard, Anglicare chief executive officer, said.

The state's death toll now stands at 34.

To date, Australia has recorded 76 deaths from COVID-19, with 6660 confirmed cases. They include 2976 in New South Wales, 1337 in Victoria, 1026 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 546 in Western Australia, 205 in Tasmania, 104 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus death toll editors picks newmarch house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs Harbour to Brisbane flights set to resume

        premium_icon Coffs Harbour to Brisbane flights set to resume

        News The Federal Government's aviation support package has helped to return two weekly flights to Sydney and now two return services will resume to Brisbane.

        Arrests made in alleged Mid North Coast crime syndicate

        premium_icon Arrests made in alleged Mid North Coast crime syndicate

        News Another two men charged in relation to robberies across the region.

        Honouring Anzac Day in your own way

        premium_icon Honouring Anzac Day in your own way

        News It is set to be Anzac Day like we have never experienced.

        Last Post from homes and hilltops

        Last Post from homes and hilltops

        News Buglers and trumpeters to honour the Anzacs on Coffs Coast.