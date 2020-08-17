Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

DEATH SPIKE: Victoria confirms 282 cases, 25 deaths

17th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Victoria has reported its deadliest day since the pandemic began, losing another 25 people to coronavirus.

The state's total death toll now sits at 334, with most of Victoria's deaths coming from its aged care sector.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported the numbers this morning.

Another 282 Victorians also tested positive to coronavirus, a slight increase from Sunday's 279 cases.

 

NSW recorded five new cases and tragically, another death, while South Australia confirmed one new case, a man in his 30s who had been repatriated from India.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Football clubs receive share in $180K boost

        Premium Content Football clubs receive share in $180K boost

        Soccer Government grants up to $1,000 awarded to clubs across region to aid with post-COVID return

        Car trashes prized patch of paradise

        Premium Content Car trashes prized patch of paradise

        Crime “The desecration of the very sacred site and the apparent Nazi swastika symbol was...

        LETTER:Five storey buildings at Jetty ‘totally unacceptable’

        Premium Content LETTER:Five storey buildings at Jetty ‘totally unacceptable’

        Letters to the Editor Five storey buildings ‘totally unacceptable’ says this letter writer

        Paws, claws and more to the rescue

        Premium Content Paws, claws and more to the rescue

        Pets & Animals From treating addiction to corporate team building, animals are key.