Mason Jet Lee, whose body was found at his Caboolture home in 2016. File picture
Crime

Coroner to investigate toddler’s death

by Sarah Vogler
27th Feb 2019 12:14 PM
THE circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Queensland toddler Mason Lee will be the subject of a coronial inquest.

The court released a statement confirming the move.

It comes after the toddler's mum was last week sentenced over her part in the 22-month-old's death.

"The Coroners Court of Queensland can confirm Deputy State Coroner, John Lock has been investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mason Lee," the statement read.

"The Coroners Act 2003 requires that a coroner investigate any death that is determined to be violent or unnatural.

"Mr Lock has determined it is in the public interest to hold an inquest into Mason's death. It is intended the inquest will be opened at a date later in 2019."

coronial death editors picks inquest toddler

