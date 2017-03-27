Death given the 'Nudge' after he was pulled from floodwaters

GOOD DEED: Miranda Predo spared no time to help pull Mel Kemp's Australian bulldog from " Nudge" from a creek at Narranga Gardens.

A SIMPLE walk in the park with the dogs turned into a matter of life and death.

Last Monday, Mel Kemp was walking her seven-month old Australian bulldog Nudge around a park at Narranga Gardens.

Walking Nudge and her neighbour's dog Kyah off the lead, Nudge made his way into the creek which had swollen after the heavy rains the week before.

"As I looked up over the edge I saw Nudgey's face staring up at me in fright," Mel said.

Nudge was swept up by the fast current and was dragged under a number of times.

In a panicked state, Mel said it felt like Nudge was in the creek seemingly forever.

"His head went under as I sobbed madly calling out his name," Mel said.

"I was hysterical by now and knew I needed help to retrieve his body."

Hearing Mel's screams, good Samaritan Miranda Predo rushed over to the scene.

"I thought maybe a child was in a river," Miranda said.

Once Miranda was brought up to speed with what happened, she spared no time and rushed into the creek she said was usually shallow.

But what Miranda found when she entered the creek was she could not even touch the bottom.

Eventually Miranda was able to reach Nudge and pull him up to safety, and to a hugely relieved Mel who thought she had lost her loyal friend forever.

Once safe and sound, Mel felt compelled to write a story as an for therapeutic purposes.