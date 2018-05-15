Dear neighbour, my grandkid heard your 'afternoon delight'

The Warana resident claimed to receive this note from a neighbour.

The Warana resident claimed to receive this note from a neighbour. Facebook

A NEIGHBOUR who complained of a vocal "performance" as they walked past a Sunshine Coast home with their granddaughter has prompted a red-faced public response from the residents.

Warana resident Ali Cashat claimed to have received the embarrassing note from an anonymous grandmother who lived nearby.

"This is a little embarrassing, however we thought it wise to bring it to your attention," the note said.

"Last weekend whilst taking my granddaughter to the beach we had the misfortune of walking past your property at an unfortunate moment.

"It was very difficult to explain to my young granddaughter the noises coming from your bedroom at the side of your house next to the path.

"Whilst not wanting to infringe on your privacy, I think it would be best practice to close the windows to prevent a repeat performance.

"Yours respectfully..."

The resident posted the letter to social media, declaring it was an unfortunate case of mistaken identity, and that a housesitter was responsible for the "afternoon delight".

"Thank you Sunshine Coast community and to our diligent anonymous neighbour for bringing this unfortunate event to our attention."

"A recent case of mistaken identity has wrongfully accused the homeowners of a very vocal 'performance' in their home during the daytime."

"Unfortunately they were overseas at the time."

"The house sitter has admitted to the 'afternoon delight'.

"The homeowners wish to express their sincere embarrassment over the false accusation as they've been married way too long to partake in such activities and with such gusto before sunset."