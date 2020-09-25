Two weeks ago Phoebe Jones posted a photo of herself as a young girl, waiting patiently by the side of a cricket ground while her father made his way back to the pavilion.

She's looking adoringly in his direction, clapping her hands and waiting for him to come and pick her up in his arms.

It's all that young girl will be wanting today.

Jones, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in India overnight, is being mourned by the cricket world and remembered as a great entertainer and advocate of the game.

But no one is feeling his sudden death more keenly than his family - wife Jane and daughters Isabella and Phoebe

RELATED: Brett Lee fronts TV after performing CPR on Jones

What makes Phoebe's final post to her father both haunting and incredibly sad are the loving words she attached to the photo.

She posted it on Father's Day after Jones had just left to travel to the subcontinent to perform his commentary duties for Star Sports.

"This is me waiting for @profdeano to come home and he's only just left!! Happy Father's Day to the most dedicated and generous man I know," Phoebe wrote "I love you!"

Phoebe's tight relationship with her father is evident in several other posts, including recently when their access to each other was restricted by Victoria's COVID lockdown.

Isabella, who appears to go by the name Augusta on social media, had also recently expressed her love for her family with a gorgeous picture of the Joneses.

"As this strange year 2020 continues on, it has made me so grateful for the beautiful family that I have," Isabella wrote. "This year has shown me how important it is to hold on to the things that truly matter - above all else."

Originally published as Deano's daughter's heartbreaking post