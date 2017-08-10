24°
Dealing with a serial pest

10th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Indian Myna.
Indian Myna.

KEEP an eye out in your garden next time you're feeding the birds or enjoying the bird life for an aggressive invader having detrimental impact on treasured locals.

Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare are on the hunt for the Indian or Common Myna which is a pest bird introduced to Australia to control insects in crops but becoming a much larger problem.

Indian Mynas pose a threat to native birds and animals through their competition for nesting hollows in trees and their aggressive territorial behaviour.

"They displace native animals from their nests in tree hollows and can kill the chicks and eggs of native birds such as our beautiful Rosella's,” a spokesperson for Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare said.

Landcare's Indian Myna trapping program is aiming to reduce the population in Coffs Harbour and prevent them from spreading to other areas with funding from the North Coast Local Land Services and Coffs Harbour City Council.

Volunteers will take traps to residents' properties, show them how to use them and return to pick up the traps and dispose of the birds humanely.

Trappers, coordinators and the public are invited to attend a meeting held on Monday, August 21 at 9.30am at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

Tips from the Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare on how you can help.

- Take part in the trapping program.

- Do not put food out for other birds if you see Mynas in your garden.

- Put pet food inside during the day.

- Block holes in roofs and eaves to prevent nesting.

Coffs Coast Advocate
