Dealing with a barking dog

What to do when your dog starts barking. Zelenekky Yuriy

Question: Over the past six months or so, our nearly two-year-old desexed cavalier has taken up barking.

He barks at everything including kids playing in the street, delivery drivers (across the road), neighbours using their gate/backyard, birds, cats, lizards, people walking past, he even barks at the wind.

Having done puppy and primary training, we usually use rewards-based training, however I do not have the time nor the inclination to sit outside 24/7 and reward him every time he doesn't react to a noise/movement.

I walk him every day in the hope of tiring him out but to no avail.

Do you have any suggestions?

Answer: When a problem like this manifests itself, it should be addressed as soon as possible.

The longer you wait, the worse it will get.

You should provide your dog with lots of enrichment, at least three new things every day to stimulate your dog's brain.

Ensure you maintain the role of being your dog's mentor, not the other way around.

For example, you should answer the door, not the dog.

You should walk through the door first, not your dog.

Is your dog allowed to sit up on the lounge or on a high vantage point to oversee his kingdom?

If so, teach him to only be on the floor.

When your dog feels you have his back, he will relax more and his boundary/territory guarding will diminish.

Have regular short training sessions with your dog.

Is your yard fence made of a high, solid material?

If so, your dog cannot see what the source of the noise is.

All he can see is the sky so noises outside of his yard become a threat.

No one would ever suggest you sit outside for 24/7 and reward your dog for not reacting.

What I would suggest is that you make an appointment with your dog trainer/behaviourist.

