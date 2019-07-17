Deadly exposure for Saltwater Freshwater Festival

THEY stole the show and the audience’s hearts at Saltwater Freshwater Festival in January. Now Made Deadly is back for 2019, and it promises to discover and showcase more gifted Aboriginal musicians, stellar performances and inspiration from around the region than ever.

The Triple J Unearthed-style project supports Aboriginal musical talent on the Mid North Coast and is a joint collaboration between Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance and music development organisation Grow the Music (GTM).

Made Deadly 2019 will offer open-mic sessions to Aboriginal musicians, singers and performers in seven Mid North Coast locations. From these live sessions, eight performers will be selected to perform at SWFW Festival on Australia Day 2020. The final eight will receive studio time to professionally record one of their tracks and mentoring and rehearsal time with a high-profile Aboriginal music mentor and the GTM team.

Luca Saunders

The 2019 Made Deadly open-mic sessions will be held at Coffs Harbour, Bowraville, Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Taree, Forster and Karuah, with dates and venues announced later this month.

The Made Deadly performers were the highlight of SWFW Festival 2019 and included folk, soul, hip hop and instrumentalists. Until Festival, many had been quietly plugging away at their musical dreams within their own communities, largely unseen by the public eye. For those artists, that first opportunity to perform in front of a large audience was transformational.