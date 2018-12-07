Deadly crash-accused tourist can drive to work

AN OVERSEAS visitor accused of killing a man in a car crash will have bail conditions relaxed so he can drive to work.

Omer Shumuel Itshaky was charged after a 46-year-old pedestrian walking beside Jubilee Pocket's Shute Harbour Rd died on November 5 last year.

The Israeli national in his mid-20s previously had his passport confiscated but was later granted bail and was seeking hospitality work.

Defence barrister Jason Todman asked for a curfew to be removed and a driver's licence prohibition lifted so that Mr Itshaky could work hospitality shifts.

Mr Todman said Mr Itshaky had not broken his bail conditions in two months.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams says Itshaky's bail had already been varied, as he did not have to report to authorities as often as before.

Ms Adams said a bail variation in December was made to help Mr Itshaky find work.

A 1-8am curfew was already in place.

"I'm not inclined to waive the curfew entirely," Justice Glenn Martin said.

But the Israeli's curfew could be varied if the Director of Public Prosecutions agreed.

Bail conditions would be varied to allow Mr Itshaky to drive for work purposes only.

Mr Itshaky, who came to Australia on a working holiday visa, must also have a log book.

His next hearing is expected at Proserpine on February 19.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard on November 6 Mr Itshaky was living out of a car and had been staying in Airlie Beach for four to five weeks before the alleged incident.

Mr Itshaky was charged with dangerously operating a vehicle causing death while adversely affected.

On November 21, Justice Peter Applegarth granted bail, saying proposed conditions included a requirement Mr Itshaky submit to random breath tests.

"This may be a sad case of someone who ... had too much to drink and didn't realise the dangers that posed," Justice Applegarth said at the time. - NewsRegional