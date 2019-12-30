Deadly church shooting livestreamed on social media

At least two people have been killed after a man opened fire inside a church during a service, which was livestreamed on social media.

One person died at the scene of the shooting and another passed away while en route to a local hospital, the Dallas Morning News said, citing a spokeswoman for local emergency services.

Authorities rushed to the scene at White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, where the West Freeway Church of Christ is located.

It's believed the man opened fire inside during a service at around 11.30am local time on Sunday (4.30am AEDT).

The church service was being live streamed when the shooting unfolded.

A worshipper stood and used his own weapon to shoot dead the attacker, it appears.

The Fort Worth Fire Department issued an "active threat" assignment and was assisting operations at the scene, according to reports.

A witness told a local CBS affiliate that a man armed with a shotgun walked up to a server during communion and opened fire, before being shot by a person attending the service.

Statement on shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: pic.twitter.com/Crrrvavvs6 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 29, 2019

"You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one," witness Isabel Arreola told the network.

Two people were killed and another was injured in the attack. Picture: WKRG News

Authorities believe the attacker was among the three people shot but it was not known whether he had been killed or injured, CBS 11 reported.

