Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEAD WHALE: Mayor Jack Dempsey with the whale that washed up on Moore Park Beach several weeks ago.
DEAD WHALE: Mayor Jack Dempsey with the whale that washed up on Moore Park Beach several weeks ago. Contributed
News

Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

Katie Hall
by
24th Oct 2018 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEAD whale has been removed from Moore Park Beach, after being buried several weeks ago.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said some residents had become concerned, after reports of increased shark sightings on the beach after the whale was buried.

"The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service instructed council to dispose of the 8.5 metre whale near where it washed ashore, which is usual practice," Cr Dempsey said.

"It was a massive and unpleasant job for council staff.

"Given the difficulty of completely burying such a large animal, residents and visitors became concerned with adverse impacts, including reports of increased shark sightings in the area."

Cr Dempsey said council responded to the concerns and today removed the carcase, taking it to landfill.

A permit was required from the Environment Department to access the site and remove the dead whale.

bundaberg dead whale mayor jack dempsey moore park beach
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Balcony collapse

    premium_icon Balcony collapse

    Video Neighbour ran to the aid of three women and a man after a balcony gave way in Coffs Harbour.

    Balcony collapses landing two women in hospital

    premium_icon Balcony collapses landing two women in hospital

    News Emergency services respond to a balcony collapse

    Fertility control used to cull kangaroo populations

    premium_icon Fertility control used to cull kangaroo populations

    News Some Coffs Coast kangaroo populations are under significant stress.

    Conference date set for controversial DA

    premium_icon Conference date set for controversial DA

    News The matter was before the NSW Land and Environment Court on Monday.

    Local Partners