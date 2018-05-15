Dead Sea Scroll hidden texts revealed

An Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) staff member points at an infra-red scan of a fragment of a Dead Sea Scroll next to a larger one, with a previously unseen hidden text that was revealed with the aid of advanced imaging equipment. Picture: AFP

An Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) staff member points at an infra-red scan of a fragment of a Dead Sea Scroll next to a larger one, with a previously unseen hidden text that was revealed with the aid of advanced imaging equipment. Picture: AFP

THE fragile scraps were blackened. They were dirty. They crumbled when touched.

But these previously unreadable remnants of the Dead Sea Scrolls are now giving up their secrets.

Israel's Antiquities Authority says new imaging technology is being applied to read these fragments. And it's beginning to bear fruit.

Some 1000 different parchment and papyrus documents were recovered from Dead Sea caves near the site of Qumran in the 1950s.

To the naked eye, this small scroll fragment is unreadable. But new technology reveals it contains hidden text. Picture: AFP

Though they had survived 2000 years largely intact, many were in fragments. Some of these were simply put in boxes - without attempt to sort or analyse - because they were in such poor condition.

But the Dead Sea Scrolls' digitisation project has dusted off their lids and opened a new window on history.

It has revealed writing still remains on the tattered fabric and animal-skin, even though nothing is visible to the naked eye.

Infra-red imaging technology developed for NASA is being used as part of the digitisation process, allowing the photos to be enhanced to strip away centuries of grime and decay.

Researchers have been able to identify the remains of ink. Some fragments have already been revealing complete words.

A conservator uses tweezers to hold fragments of a Dead Sea scroll, at the scrolls' conservation laboratory of the Israel Antiquities Authority in Jerusalem. Picture: AFP

These are being matched with existing scripts, based on the material used by the scrolls and the handwriting style on them.

Some of the fragments were identified as being from the Books of Deuteronomy, Leviticus and Jubilees. Another comes from the Great Psalms Scroll. One even belongs to the Temple Scroll, a text dealing with directions for conducting the services in the Jewish temple.

But the Antiquties Authority's Dead Sea Scrolls Unit told an international conference earlier this month that one fragment even indicates the existence of a previously unidentified manuscript. This is likely to add new urgency to recent efforts to scour Qumran's caves for any further remaining scrolls.