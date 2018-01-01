Menu
Dead heat a nervous time for big punters

DEAT HEAT: Hazlebrook's run up the rails almost pinched the win off odds-on favourite Rustic Pearl at Coffs Harbour.
DEAT HEAT: Hazlebrook's run up the rails almost pinched the win off odds-on favourite Rustic Pearl at Coffs Harbour.

BETTING big on a maiden race is often a move fraught with danger, but that theory was thrown out the window on Friday when the meeting at Coffs Harbour saw one of the biggest betting plunges seen at a NSW Country race meeting in many years.

There was enormous interest in the Angela Davies trained Rustic Pearl. TAB Fixed Odds took bets of $80,000 at even money and another of $10,000 at $2.25 from different punters.

Rustic Pearl looked to be in control at the top of the straight but Hazlebrook came through on the favourite's inside.

The finish had everyone guessing before the judge declared a dead heat which meant the punter who had $80,000 on Rustic Pearl got his money back while the other punter won $1200.

Coffs Coast Advocate
