Dayne Zorko and Kalinda Salla in happier times (Instagram picture)
Celebrity

AFL couple’s split plastered on social media

by Kristy Symonds
8th Nov 2018 6:25 AM
BRISBANE Lions captain Dayne Zorko has shut down his social media accounts after his Instagram was hacked amid revelations he had separated from long-term partner Kalinda Salla.

A post picturing Zorko, who took over captaincy from childhood friend Dayne Beams at the Queensland AFL club midway through the 2018 season, asleep on the couch in his underwear was uploaded to the star's personal Instagram account with text seemingly written by Ms Salla.

The message released details about a personal matter, with the screenshot doing the rounds on social media and AFL fan forums.

"Thank goodness I know your passcode Dayne so I could see why you actually didn't care about leaving me," part of the post reads.

A spokesperson for the Brisbane Lions said the club would not comment publicly on the issue.

The screenshot doing the rounds
"It's a private matter between the two of them (Zorko and Salla)," the spokesperson said.

Brisbane pharmacist Salla, 24, is understood to have taken to her own Instagram account to upload footage of a text message exchange, which she alleged in the post was between Zorko and another woman.

The post has since been deleted from her account, while Zorko has deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

A source close to the pair said Zorko and Salla had been engaged in conversations over the past two weeks "in which it was clear they were going to break up", with Salla having recently been in New Zealand visiting family.

News Queensland was unable to reach Zorko, and Salla failed to return a request for comment.

A holiday snap of Dayne Zorko and Kalinda Salla (Instagram picture)
While Salla and Zorko walked the red carpet together at the Brownlow Medal event in September, the Lions player attended a Melbourne Cup function earlier this week in Brisbane but was not pictured with Salla.

Speaking ahead of the Brownlows, Salla said she was proud of Zorko's efforts at the Lions and excited about his recent promotion to captain.

"He has taken on the role pretty well and he;s really passionate about the club," she said.

She also spoke about balancing their family life and careers and spoke of their recent holidays in Fiji and Samoa.

Dayne Zorko and Kalinda Salla at the 2018 Brownlow Medal
