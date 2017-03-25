Daylight saving in NSW is foolish

What's Got the Coffs Coast talking? Letters to the Editor.

HAVING been living in the Northern Territory for many years where daylight hours are generally 11, 12 or 13 hours long, I finally have arrived back in New South Wales to settle in Coffs Harbour.

However "daylight saving”, which has been extended even more is ridiculous as ever and I note with some amusement that April Fool's Day is the final day.

Roger W. Miller

Some people in Coffs are just driving blind

WHEN I taught people how to drive I would walk that person around the vehicle to teach them the basics. Some of these are checking that the lights and indicators work.

I get up early and commute from Woolgoolga to Sawtell via the highway and along the link road. Most mornings I see many "motorcycles” when really they are cars/utes/vans driven by lazy people who have failed to check.

I'd like to see the look on their faces when they are given a $108 fine and lose a point for driving during a period of darkness without prescribed lights. For the rest of you who choose not to, headlights must be on when driving between sunset and sunrise. Not when you think you can be seen.

Try explaining that accident to your insurance company when your premium rises. Some of you Coffs steerers need to wake up.

Mark Linney

Project completion a matter of urgency

WHEN a sink hole the size of a four-storey building appeared in Fukuoka, Japan in November it was fixed and the street re-opened within days.

I pondered this as I walked along the boardwalk on the way back from Muttonbird Island.

I'd been totally drenched multiple times by big seas breaching the breakwater.

Until recently there were remnants of signs promising all the works would be finished by 2015. There are still signs saying work will resume in February 2017.

My money's on a 2020 completion, unless we get help from the Japanese.

Geoff Mason

Boambee East