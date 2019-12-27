Daylight robber not acting alone police allege

Arrests were made in relation to a string of break-ins and stolen credit cards.

An 18-year-old Coffs Harbour woman was arrested in Park Beach on December 22 in relation to a number of daytime break and enters.

Coffs-Clarence Police say the break and enter and stealing offences occurred over the past month in the Park Beach and Diggers Beach area.

They allege the 18-year-old woman broke into the homes during the daytime and are seeking further assistance from members of the public to help with their investigation.

Police believe the woman may have been operating with others when the offences occurred. She was charged and appeared before the Coffs Harbour Local Court on December 23.

Arrested with stolen credit cards

A 40-year-old Coffs Harbour man was arrested on Sunday December 22 after using stolen credit cards at a local supermarket.

Investigations revealed the cards were stolen from a house in Albert Chappell Close, Korora sometime between December 21 and 22.

Coffs Harbour police are seeking any information from members of the public who may have knowledge about this matter.

He was charged and appeared before the Coffs Harbour Local Court on December 23.

To report information

Coffs Harbour Police Station: 6691 0799

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000