Daydream Island new baby ray
Travel

Sneak peek at $90m resort reno

by Jeremy Pierce
14th Nov 2018 3:30 AM
ONE of Australia's most iconic resorts will finally reopen in time for Easter.

Daydream Island, smashed by Cyclone Debbie over 18 months ago, will welcome guests again from April 10 next year after an $86 million restoration project.

Sneak peek of the new revamped Daydream Island
The resort will launch new signature dining concepts, relaxed bars and waterfront suites, as well as bringing back the iconic Living Reef with an underwater observatory.

It will also feature a revamped outdoor cinema and 'ode to the mermaids' sculpture synonymous with the island.

Daydream was one of many island resorts that felt the full wrath of Cyclone Debbie in March 2017.

It was originally expected to reopen in September, but the date was pushed back to next year.

A dining area in the newly revamped Daydream Island
A bathroom in the newly renovated Daydream Island
A bedroom in the newly refurbished Daydream Island
A dining area in the newly renovated Daydream Island
